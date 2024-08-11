Sport

PODCAST | Michael Owen tips Arteta to pip Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta aims to be second Spanish manager to win EPL title by handing the Gunners’ global fan base a first top-tier gong.

11 August 2024 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Pep Guardiola’s attempt for an unparalleled fifth consecutive English Premier League title may be scuppered by his student Mikel Arteta who, says Michael Owen, is poised to bring his master’s reign to an end in the coming season...

