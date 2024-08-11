PODCAST | Michael Owen tips Arteta to pip Pep Guardiola
Mikel Arteta aims to be second Spanish manager to win EPL title by handing the Gunners’ global fan base a first top-tier gong.
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Pep Guardiola’s attempt for an unparalleled fifth consecutive English Premier League title may be scuppered by his student Mikel Arteta who, says Michael Owen, is poised to bring his master’s reign to an end in the coming season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.