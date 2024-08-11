Sport

Relay king Akani Simbine finally wears his crown

This silver medal also endorses Simbine as an all-time great of world sprinting

11 August 2024 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Minutes before the 4x100m relay final in Paris on Friday night, Akani Simbine stood motionless on the home straight, facing the finish line and gazing into the distance, as if he were glimpsing his destiny...

