Relay king Akani Simbine finally wears his crown
This silver medal also endorses Simbine as an all-time great of world sprinting
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Minutes before the 4x100m relay final in Paris on Friday night, Akani Simbine stood motionless on the home straight, facing the finish line and gazing into the distance, as if he were glimpsing his destiny...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.