Cricket
Test batters need more time for plans to bear fruit, says Bavuma
First Test against West Indies showed they understand the need to play with more intensity, but not recklessly
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Much like Mzwanele Manyi swaps political parties, SA cricket has in the last few years had various plans to manage the Proteas' transition, particularly as it pertains to the Test batting unit...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.