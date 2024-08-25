Djokovic eyes record 25th Grand Slam at US Open
25 August 2024 - 00:00
Novak Djokovic finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal to complete the career Golden Slam in Paris but the Serb faces the prospect of being shut out of the Grand Slams for the first time since 2017, as he gears up for his US Open title defence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.