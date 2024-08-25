Soccer
Haaland hat-trick as City roar back to crush Ipswich
25 August 2024 - 00:00
Manchester City scored three goals in less than four minutes to beat promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, roaring back from a shock start at Etihad Stadium...
