Soccer
Pirates to fight Jwaneng again for place in group stages of Champions League
25 August 2024 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates will face Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy for a second successive year in the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages — in what will be a revenge fixture for the Buccaneers who were denied a place in the group stages when they lost on penalties to Galaxy last year. ..
