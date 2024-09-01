Soccer
Hunt to challenge Downs for league glory
Despite limited resources, coach is set to improve their chances to win the league this season
01 September 2024 - 00:00
It’s not easy to get Gavin Hunt to talk about SuperSport United’s chances of winning the league title — which is surprising for a coach whose first stint at Matsatsantsa yielded three back-to-back league titles between 2007 and 2010. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.