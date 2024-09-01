Soccer
Manchester United's Ten Hag renews his rivalry with Liverpool's Slot on English soil
Compatriots Ten Hag and Slot renew rivalry on English soil as Man United host Liverpool
01 September 2024 - 00:00
First-year Liverpool manager Arne Slot will get his first big test on Sunday afternoon when he takes his side to visit Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.