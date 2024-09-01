Keo Uncut
What a game, as SA sjamBok All Blacks
The Boks, with the famed Bok bomb squad, were always going to finish the stronger, which makes the All Blacks decision not to take the three points as absurd as the Test was awesome
01 September 2024 - 00:02
Ellis Park in Johannesburg was the venue, but it could have been the Stade de France in Paris in the World Cup final last October. It was that intense, that electric and that hypnotic. ..
