Soccer
Hugo Broos must make changes in Bafana Bafana starting XI against South Sudan
08 September 2024 - 00:00
That three years since his arrival Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos still makes unnecessary mistakes in his starting line-ups — like he did in the opening 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda in Orlando on Friday — raises questions about the depth of his bench...
