Boks’ young guns take aim at Los Pumas

By leaving seven established players at home, the Boks have given a strong indication they intend spreading game time in their squad.

15 September 2024 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

If blooding young bucks is top of their priorities, the Bok bench could buckle under the weight of Test caps sitting in wait in Santiago del Estero next Saturday. In fact, the bench for the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina may well feature more caps than the starting team — if the enthusiastic deployment of young talent by Rassie Erasmus this year is anything to go by...

