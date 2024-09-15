Rugby
Boks’ young guns take aim at Los Pumas
By leaving seven established players at home, the Boks have given a strong indication they intend spreading game time in their squad.
15 September 2024 - 00:00
If blooding young bucks is top of their priorities, the Bok bench could buckle under the weight of Test caps sitting in wait in Santiago del Estero next Saturday. In fact, the bench for the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina may well feature more caps than the starting team — if the enthusiastic deployment of young talent by Rassie Erasmus this year is anything to go by...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.