Soccer
Delight as Vilakazi and Shabalala goals give Chiefs victory in Free State
But coach Nasreddine Nabi still has work to do to get his machine well-oiled
15 September 2024 - 00:00
Chiefs youngsters Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala marked the new era of coach Nasreddine Nabi with a goal each to give the Tunisian mentor a flying start to his reign as Amakhosi came from behind to beat Gallants 2-1 in their opening Betway Premiership match at a packed Free State Stadium last night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.