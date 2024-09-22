Soccer
Polokwane City just won’t let Appollis go — agent
The Polokwane club declined a R12m offer from Esperance, and others from Chiefs and Sundowns, agent says
22 September 2024 - 00:00
Polokwane City officials met with representatives of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns for the services of Oswin Appollis, but refused to release the player before the PSL transfer window closed at midnight on Friday...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.