Soccer

Polokwane City just won’t let Appollis go — agent

The Polokwane club declined a R12m offer from Esperance, and others from Chiefs and Sundowns, agent says

Polokwane City officials met with representatives of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns for the services of Oswin Appollis, but refused to release the player before the PSL transfer window closed at midnight on Friday...