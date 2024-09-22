Swimmers sue federation for ‘killing Olympic dream’
Strugnell and Hayes-Hill were sent home after being found guilty through a disciplinary action in their absence
22 September 2024 - 00:02
Two athletes are suing Swimming South Africa (SSA) for R7.2m over a bungled disciplinary process that scuppered their dream of competing in the artistic swimming event at the Paris Olympics...
