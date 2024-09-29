Cricket
Anxious Rickelton seeks solidity amid limited chances
29 September 2024 - 00:00
Ahead of South Africa’s ODI series against Ireland, Ryan Rickelton wants to find the balance between what has worked well for him and the strategy the Proteas want to employ so that he can cement a spot for himself. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.