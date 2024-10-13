Sport

Rugby

Benetton show Sharks their true colours

13 October 2024 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Tourists found against a team that looked more urgent and alert...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ronwen Williams basks in wonderful homecoming Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Hugo Broos is brewing something special in Bafana Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Preserve Kolisi, Pollard for next World Cup Sport
  4. Flat Sivenathi Nontshinga surrenders world title again Sport
  5. Adams puts a twist in Proteas Women spinners Sport

Latest Videos

‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS