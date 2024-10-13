Rugby
Rugby’s race to get US deal over line
Some provinces are unhappy with the way funds from Tests will be split if SA Rugby clinches proposed equity partnership with ASG
13 October 2024 - 00:00
SA Rugby may have dollar signs in its eyes but some of its provincial affiliates have presented hurdles that could scupper the proposed equity partnership with Ackerley Sports Group (ASG)...
