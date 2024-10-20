Sport

Rugby

Lions set biggest United Rugby Championship date

Dublin match will test Van Rooyen's team's ability to keep winning

20 October 2024 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The Lions have set up a top of the table clash with Leinster in Dublin next weekend after they continued their winning start to the United Rugby Championship (URC) against Zebre yesterday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I wouldn’t be alive today if I didn’t have rugby’, says Siya Kolisi Sport
  2. Battle for control of rugby Sport
  3. Irvin Khoza opens up on PSL, sponsors Sport
  4. Student powerlifter is putting South Africa on the global stage Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Siya Kolisi's decision a massive injection to Bok campaign Sport

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Gaza school hit by deadly Israeli strike; Blinken urges ...
NA PLENARY (Nieuwmeester marquee), 23 October 2024