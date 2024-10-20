Cricket
Proteas have eyes on the prize
In 2023, it was good enough that they qualified for the final. In 2024, they will be bitterly disappointed if they don’t win it
20 October 2024 - 00:00
Having conquered one peak, South Africa’s women’s cricket team faces another steep obstacle as it chases a slice of history that’s been beyond the reach of professional cricket sides from this sports-crazy nation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.