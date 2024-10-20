Rugby
Stormers in first win over Munster
20 October 2024 - 00:00
Damian Willemse’s drop goal and then an intercept try from centre Ruan Nel settled what had turned into a tricky final 10 minutes for the Stormers, who claimed just their second win in this season’s United Rugby Championships and their first ever over Munster. ..
