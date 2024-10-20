Why VAR is a pipedream in SA
With Safa having only six certified VAR officials, it means it would need to train more to cover all the matches.
20 October 2024 - 00:00
While some think VAR would be easy to implement in South Africa’s professional football, experts on the technology have revealed there’s much groundwork that needs to be done, including the training and certification of referees to use the technology. ..
