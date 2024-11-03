Sport

Rugby

Rugby rival deal to miss deadline

Hopes of a counter-offer being held up by a lack of transparency

03 November 2024 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

A counter-deal to the one favoured by SA Rugby for a 20% share in their business is unlikely to be finalised by December 6...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mkhize embodies the spirit of Cape Town City Sport
  2. Rugby rival deal to miss deadline Sport
  3. Slap-happy Danie confident of combat sport extravaganza in SA Sport
  4. Trains could provide solution to the chaotic route to Orlando Stadium: SMSA Sport
  5. Thomas Du Toit the Tank has Boks in his sight Sport

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa