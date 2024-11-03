Sport

Soccer

Super Salah sends Liverpool to the top

03 November 2024 - 00:00 By Reuters

A sensational trademark strike from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday night, a win that moved Arne Slot’s team two points clear at the top of the Premier League...

