Soccer
Trains could provide solution to the chaotic route to Orlando Stadium: SMSA
Stadium officials are in talks with Prasa to get fans into Orlando Stadium in Soweto
03 November 2024 - 00:01
Stadium Management of South Africa (SMSA) is in talks with Prasa to get trains to transport football fans to Orlando Stadium to alleviate the traffic gridlock experienced by supporters in recent Premier Soccer League games at the venue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.