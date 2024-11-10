Sport

More coaching delays hamper Proteas' preparation for England

10 November 2024 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Less than a fortnight before starting a crucial home series with England, the Proteas women once again find themselves wondering who will be their coach. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How Nabi can fix Chiefs Sport
  2. BBK UNPLUGGED | Saddam, a weapon of moral destruction Sport
  3. More coaching delays hamper Proteas' preparation for England Sport
  4. Boks to test Scotland’s mettle Sport
  5. Head injuries a big headache for rugby refs Sport

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India's Kolkata | REUTERS