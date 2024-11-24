Murray to join Djokovic's coaching team ahead of Australian Open
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Retired tennis great Andy Murray has agreed to join Novak Djokovic’s team and will coach him at the Australian Open next year, the Serbian 24-times Grand Slam champion said yesterday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.