Sport

Travelling Tony keeps his cool as he and the Proteas finally show progress

It provides balance his professional life demands, as Proteas finally show progress.

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

In another life, Tony de Zorzi might have hosted a travel show. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Swimming SA gets artistic beating at disciplinary hearing Sport
  2. Travelling Tony keeps his cool as he and the Proteas finally show progress Sport
  3. Kudos to Rassie, Nienaber for Boks glory days Sport
  4. Bucs have enough depth for Champions League: Hlompho Kekana Sport
  5. Boks slay Dragons Sport

Latest Videos

2024 Range Rover Onyx
EFF paints Joburg red as ConCourt hears Phala Phala case