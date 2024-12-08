Sport

Rugby

Fit-again Van Wyk in Bok pursuit

The Lions' star centre's dream to play Test rugby remains undiminished

08 December 2024 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Injuries have applied a handbrake to his career, but Henco van Wyk’s dream of representing the Springboks continues to freewheel with unrestrained gusto...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Mokwena to realise his Pep dream Sport
  2. Anti-doping body to probe Jantjies boxing bout Sport
  3. New bidders enter rugby equity fray Sport
  4. ‘Rele would thrive in Europe,’ says Benni Sport
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Wrong foot in Caf Champions League can cost Mngqithi Sport

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS