Potgieter the man to beat in Nedbank Golf Challenge
08 December 2024 - 00:00
Aldrich Potgieter was not even supposed to be here in the first place. The South African golf sensation, who leads the Nedbank Golf Challenge in a hot and humid Rustenburg with a third-round score of 66 that has put him three shots ahead, was invited to play by Gary Player. ..
