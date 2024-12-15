Rugby
Alexander still hopeful of clinching a favourable equity deal for SA Rugby
ASG can return with a revised offer before the end of the month — but is unlikely to find favour with members.
15 December 2024 - 00:00
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander remains firm that the body needs an equity partner that can help give the Springboks global reach and open doors currently inaccessible to his organisation...
