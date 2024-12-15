Swimming
Newcomer Chris Smith, Michael Houlie are SA’s last hopes of silverware at swimming world champs
With Russian Kirill Prigoda winning second semifinal, followed by China’s Haiyang Qin, Smith heads into the final seeded third and Houlie sixth.
15 December 2024 - 00:00
Teen newcomer Chris Smith and US-based student Michael Houlie are South Africa’s last hopes of avoiding a dry world short-course championships in Budapest when they bid to land the country’s first medals tonight — in the same event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.