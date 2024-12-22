Duran, Rogers score as Villa hand shell-shocked City another loss
Villa rise above City into fifth place on the Premier League table, and the title holders drop provisionally to sixth with their ninth loss in 12 games
22 December 2024 - 00:00
Aston Villa inflicted more misery on shell-shocked Manchester City yesterday, defeating them 2-1 in the Premier League with goals from Colombian forward Jhon Duran and former City forward Morgan Rogers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.