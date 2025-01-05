Athletics poised to eclipse swimming
With Tatjana Smith retiring, the momentum could shift to track and field's stars
05 January 2025 - 00:00
Akani Simbine, his relay teammates and the likes of Jo-Ane van Dyk and Prudence Sekgodiso could find themselves at the forefront of a seismic shift in local Cinderella sports if athletics can displace swimming as the country’s most successful Olympics code...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.