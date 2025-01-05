Bafana sets sights on 2026 World Cup
Under the stewardship of Broos, the national team has been dominating opponents and dictating the tempo with passionate play
05 January 2025 - 00:00
With the Afcon 2025 spot safely secured via a top-of-the-group finish, more of the same will be expected from Bafana Bafana this year as Hugo Broos’s men turn their attention to winning a World Cup qualification for the first time in more than 20 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.