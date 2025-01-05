Sport

Bafana sets sights on 2026 World Cup

Under the stewardship of Broos, the national team has been dominating opponents and dictating the tempo with passionate play

05 January 2025 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

With the Afcon 2025 spot safely secured via a top-of-the-group finish, more of the same will be expected from Bafana Bafana this year as Hugo Broos’s men turn their attention to winning a World Cup qualification for the first time in more than 20 years...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana sets sights on 2026 World Cup Sport
  2. Springboks face a year of battle fatigue Sport
  3. Ryan Rickelton bats his head off Sport
  4. Tests for CSA as Proteas progress Sport
  5. Pirates send Stade d'Abidjan packing Sport

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS