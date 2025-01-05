Rashford out of Man United's trip to Liverpool with illness
The 27-year-old was left out of the squad for four straight matches and never left the bench against Newcastle United
05 January 2025 - 00:00
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss this evening’s Premier League clash against leaders Liverpool at Anfield because of illness, head coach Ruben Amorim said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.