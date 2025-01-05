Sport

Cricket

Ryan Rickelton bats his head off

His almost three century score adds gravity to SA's reputation as a serious world force

05 January 2025 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The roar echoed off Table Mountain, flowed through Kirstenbosch and would have shook the tables of the brunch eaters in Observatory...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana sets sights on 2026 World Cup Sport
  2. Springboks face a year of battle fatigue Sport
  3. Ryan Rickelton bats his head off Sport
  4. Tests for CSA as Proteas progress Sport
  5. Pirates send Stade d'Abidjan packing Sport

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS