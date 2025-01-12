Sport

BBK Unplugged

Chiefs must give Nabi quality or else ...

12 January 2025 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

“As Kaizer Chiefs marks 55 years of glory, we’re charting our path to our centenary. Our legacy is woven into South Africa’s story, and we remain committed to excellence on and off the field.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young guns on fire in SA20 league Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Chiefs must give Nabi quality or else ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | South African success in Champions Cup will take time Sport
  4. Peter Shalulile keeps Sundowns hopes alive in Caf Champions League Sport
  5. Benni McCarthy, the one and only Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe