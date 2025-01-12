Pace and power prevail as Toulouse outplay Sharks

It was Stade Toulouse's ferocity, slightly more than their finesse, that found the Sharks wanting in a Champions Cup match of thudding collisions

It was Stade Toulouse’s ferocity, slightly more than their finesse, that found the Sharks wanting in a Champions Cup match of thudding collisions here last night that saw the visitors go home 8-20 victors...