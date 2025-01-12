Sport

Pace and power prevail as Toulouse outplay Sharks

It was Stade Toulouse's ferocity, slightly more than their finesse, that found the Sharks wanting in a Champions Cup match of thudding collisions

12 January 2025 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

It was Stade Toulouse’s ferocity, slightly more than their finesse, that found the Sharks wanting in a Champions Cup match of thudding collisions here last night that saw the visitors go home 8-20 victors...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Young guns on fire in SA20 league Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Chiefs must give Nabi quality or else ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | South African success in Champions Cup will take time Sport
  4. Peter Shalulile keeps Sundowns hopes alive in Caf Champions League Sport
  5. Benni McCarthy, the one and only Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe