Young guns on fire in SA20 league
12 January 2025 - 00:00
South Africa’s emerging talent has dominated the opening rounds of the SA20 league, culminating in a thunderous display by 18-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius, whose 51-ball 97 secured a nine-wicket win for the Paarl Royals against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape yesterday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.