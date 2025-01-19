All-time greats sprinkle spice to SA20
CSA’s job is to ensure that, away from the spotlight of the SA20, the knowledge and experience gained is put to good use
19 January 2025 - 00:00
While its financial impact has been profound for Cricket SA, an equally important role for the SA20 is the platform it provides to accelerate the improvement of young players, with assistance from senior international stars. ..
