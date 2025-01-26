Cricket
Legodi gives young Proteas reason to smile
Proteas U-19 edge closer to semis after win over Irish
26 January 2025 - 00:00
A picture-perfect bowling performance by Monalisa Legodi, backed up by some excellent catching from Mieke van Voorst, led South Africa’s under-19 women’s team to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Ireland on Saturday...
