Imran Tahir happy to impart his vast knowledge
He will talk to anyone — and don't get him started on leg spin, because there aren't enough hours in the day
02 February 2025 - 00:00
An hour after the Joburg Super Kings wrapped up a crucial victory over the Paarl Royals at the Wanderers, as his teammates boarded their bus to journey back to the hotel, Imran Tahir was still outside the change room, demonstrating leg spin to a young fan. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.