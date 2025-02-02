Sport

SA20 shifts to Boxing Day next season due to lack of Tests

02 February 2025 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The absence of any Test matches next summer has forced Cricket South Africa (CSA) to move its crown jewel — the SA20 — from its usual starting time in January to Boxing Day for the 2025/26 season...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Major sponsors queuing to kit Bafana Bafana Sport
  2. Stormers rooted to their convictions Sport
  3. Embattled Royal AM fail to give guarantees Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | France eye Springboks with vengeance Sport
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | May young guns of SA soccer continue blazing Sport

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk