Sport

Keo Uncut

All Blacks out to ruffle Bok feathers

16 February 2025 - 00:00 By MARK KEOHANE

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will be on red alert after the opening weekend of Super Rugby Pacific. The Kiwis, in 2025, have come to play...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Lives at stake with Royal AM tragicomedy Sport
  2. Major sponsors queuing to kit Bafana Bafana Sport
  3. Braaivleis, rugby and open heart surgery Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | All Blacks out to ruffle Bok feathers Sport
  5. Walter’s future on a knife-edge Sport

Latest Videos

2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
First budget speech postponement since 1994