Mabasa hat-trick keeps Bucs’ treble hopes alive
16 February 2025 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates are still in the chase for at least three trophies this season after a Tshegofatso Mabasa hat-trick took them to the last 8 of the Nedbank Cup — which could see the Buccaneers make history, should they win for a third successive year. ..
