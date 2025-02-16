Walter’s future on a knife-edge
Pressure growing at CSA about coach and some senior Protea players should SA fail to end ICC bogey
16 February 2025 - 00:00
There is a lot more at stake for the Proteas and head coach Rob Walter at the ICC Champions Trophy than just another opportunity to end the nation’s championship bogey...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.