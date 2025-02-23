Cricket
Anger could spark Lungi Ngidi into action for Proteas
23 February 2025 - 00:00
Lungi Ngidi’s frustration at his lack of playing time, and the resultant poor form, could become a catalyst for him and by extension the Proteas when they tackle Australia in their second Champions Trophy match on Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.