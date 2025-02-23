Gayton McKenzie sees light at end of boxing's tunnel of horror and despair
23 February 2025 - 00:00
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie breathed life into boxing at the national convention in East London this week, but few delegates realised the full extent of the Lazarus act that he performed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.