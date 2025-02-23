Boxing
How Ricardo Malajika rose from ICU cot to IBO belt
Junior-bantam-weight champ is losing weight to fight IBO flyweight champ Jackson Chauke
23 February 2025 - 00:00
Ricardo Malajika, thoroughly exhausted, ran his finger across his throat to signal the end of a training session this week. The gesture is often used by boxers as a crude prediction before fights, but in this case it was the cost of choosing to swim against the tide — going down in weight to win a world title. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.