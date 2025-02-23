Lekgwathi and Kekana confident of SA teams meeting in Caf Champions League final
23 February 2025 - 00:00
An all South African Confederation of African Football Champions League final remains a possibility after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other in the quarterfinal draw. Former Bucs captain Lucky Lekgwathi and ex-Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana, about the prospects of them meeting in the final...
